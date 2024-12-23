Corpus Christi police seeks public's help to identify wanted burglar suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division Detectives need the public's help identifying a wanted burglar suspect who entered a southside apartment on the 5900 block of Weber Road.

According to CCPD, a middle-aged woman was suddenly awakened by an unknown man inside her second-story bedroom in the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

"The woman told responding officers that she was asleep in bed when she was startled awake by a noise, only to find an unknown man standing near her bed. The woman stated that the man then suddenly attacked her, but she fought back loudly and violently, causing the suspect to cease his attack and flee the apartment," stated CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

The suspect was last seen running northbound toward a nearby apartment complex, and responding officers searched the surrounding area but could not locate the suspect.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the assault. She described her attacker as either a dark-skinned Hispanic or possibly Black male, approximately 5’8” to 5’11” tall, with a medium build.

"The suspect was clean-shaven and appeared to be in his mid-thirties, according to the victim, but may actually be older. The victim told officers he appeared to have a short afro beneath a red or maroon ball cap and was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants," added Officer Collier.

The CCPD Operations Division has increased patrols in the apartment complex and surrounding complexes. Criminal Investigation Division Detectives are actively investigating this incident, and they believe the offender entered the apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door on the second floor of the apartment.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department reminds residents to ensure that all doors and windows are locked and secured while at home, as well as remaining vigilant of your surroundings when out in public," stated Officer Collier.

Detectives working on this case have released a composite sketch of this suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this wanted offender.

If you know or recognize this man, please call Detectives at 361-886-2840. You can also remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?I.