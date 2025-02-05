Corpus Christi police searching for suspect targeting single women in apartment break-ins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a suspect they believe has attempted or committed four apartment break-ins in the past two months, targeting single women. One of these incidents involved a sexual assault that occurred on February 2 at Caspian Apartments.

"The offender did enter through an apartment through a window and attacked a single female that was there in the apartment," said Assistant Chief Todd Green.

Authorities say the incidents have taken place between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

"Of course, that makes this case that much more difficult to solve because the victims have no idea who this person is," Green added.

Police believe the suspect intends to commit sexually violent crimes.

Officers have gone door to door at Caspian Apartments, distributing letters with information on the attacks and a suspect description.

One resident of Caspian Apartments, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, expressed concerns over security at the complex.

"Honestly, I was really scared, especially because they have been promising to fix that gate," she said.

The gate is supposed to close at 6 p.m., restricting access to tenants only. However, management confirmed the gate has been down for at least two weeks and is scheduled for repairs next week.

CCPD confirms that they collected evidence at the scene of the February 2. sexual assault. They have also received a couple of Crime Stoppers tips and are actively following up on leads.

"Our detectives are working on this very diligently. We’ve had a couple of Crime Stoppers tips on this. We’re following up on those," Green said.

Police say they are also patrolling four other apartment complexes in the immediate area and urge residents to remain vigilant.

