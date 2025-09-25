Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe sudden closure leaves Coastal Bend employees in the dark

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe had been serving the Corpus Christi community for nearly four years. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and Southern comfort food, it had become a favorite for locals and a second home to many of its employees.

Now, the restaurant is shut down — suddenly and without warning.

“Everybody was just very heartbroken. They're very, very heartbroken over it that this was like our second home,” said Alizeya Ibarra, a former employee of Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe.

Ibarra, who worked as a server, said she was getting ready for her Monday shift when she received an unexpected message, but she never made it to work.

"All of our managers texted us and they just said 'I'm so sorry that you have to hear it like this, but we're closing,'” she said.

For Ibarra, Razzoo’s wasn’t just a job — it was a safe space.

"I cried like a lot and everybody else did too,” she said. "I'm still in shock right now. I just can't believe that it's gone. It's all over just like that out of nowhere.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission to learn more about the closure.

According to the Commission, Razzoo’s has not submitted any reports of layoffs. No employees have filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice either — a federal law that requires businesses to give 60 days' notice ahead of mass layoffs or closures.

That lack of warning has left employees like Ibarra suddenly unemployed — and searching for answers.

"A lot of jobs aren't hiring right now..,” she said. "I have a lot of stuff to pay. I feel like I'm not doing really good right now. I need to get a job as soon as possible, but at the same time it's really hard for me to move on from Razzoos."

She says she misses her coworkers — her work family — and hopes that other corporate businesses recognize the harm that sudden shutdowns can cause.

“Maybe a day warning, a day ahead warning would have been better than just like texting us whenever we're all supposed to come in and just saying sorry we're closing,” she said. “This just is really unacceptable.”

As of now, there has been no official response from Razzoo’s corporate leadership.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

