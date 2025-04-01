Rain brings increase in mosquito activity in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week’s rain in the Coastal Bend provided much-needed relief, but it also led to a slight increase in mosquito activity.

According to Michael Perez, Assistant Director of Public Health for Corpus Christi, the city has noticed a small uptick in mosquito counts since the rain. However, he emphasized that the focus remains on prevention, particularly through larviciding efforts to curb mosquito populations before they grow.

The only reported West Nile virus case in Nueces County this year remains the one confirmed on March 14.

