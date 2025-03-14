Health officials identify West Nile virus within Corpus Christi city limits

Here in the Coastal Bend, springtime means mosquitoes, which means the reemergence of certain viruses.

According to a recent city press release, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District identified a positive human case of West Nile virus within city limits. Vector control has started a targeted spraying operation to reduce the mosquito population and prevent further spread.

This operation will cover a radius of half a mile to one mile from the location of the source. It will occur over three days, starting Thursday, March 13 and ending Saturday, March 15.

The public should keep themselves safe by ensuring grass and shrubs on their properties are properly trimmed, the release stated. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so residents can reduce mosquito breeding grounds by draining any standing water, including water collected in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants.

To prevent the spread of West Nile virus, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District recommended following the 5 Ds of Defense:



DEET – If you are outside, use insect repellent containing DEET. DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Mosquitoes are most active at dawn, daytime, and dusk. Avoid being outside during these times of the day. DRAIN – Curb mosquito breeding areas by draining standing water. DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Call 311 to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.

