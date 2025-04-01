Watch Now
Vector control mosquito spraying schedule and routes for the city of Corpus Christi

James Gathany/CDC via AP
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With the recent rainfall, the number of mosquitoes in our region continues to multiply, so city officials have devised a plan to control and reduce the number of mosquitoes in our region.

The City of Corpus Christi has released this week's mosquito spraying schedule.

"The spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds," said city officials.

Below is the schedule from Monday, March 31, to Friday, April 4:

DateAdult Mosquito Spray ZoneMosquito Larvae Control Zone
Monday, March 311, 2, 34, 5, 6
Tuesday, April 17, 8, 910, 11, 14
Wednesday, April 212, 1317, 19,  20
Thursday, April 315, 16, 1821, 22
Friday, April 423, 24, 2526, 27, 28

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help by caring for their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

  • DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
  • DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
  • DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
  • DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
  • DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
