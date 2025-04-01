Vector control mosquito spraying schedule and routes for the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With the recent rainfall, the number of mosquitoes in our region continues to multiply, so city officials have devised a plan to control and reduce the number of mosquitoes in our region.

The City of Corpus Christi has released this week's mosquito spraying schedule.

"The spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds," said city officials.

Below is the schedule from Monday, March 31, to Friday, April 4:

Date Adult Mosquito Spray Zone Mosquito Larvae Control Zone Monday, March 31 1, 2, 3 4, 5, 6 Tuesday, April 1 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 14 Wednesday, April 2 12, 13 17, 19, 20 Thursday, April 3 15, 16, 18 21, 22 Friday, April 4 23, 24, 25 26, 27, 28

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help by caring for their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense: