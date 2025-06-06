“Parking Lot Pirates” bring support for London Baseball at state championship

A loyal group of parents known as the "Parking Lot Pirates" traveled more than 200 miles to Dell Diamond to support the London High School baseball team as they chase another state championship title.

The Parking Lot Pirates are more than just fans — they’re family. For years, they’ve formed a tight-knit community of parents who gather before games to tailgate, grill, and lift the team’s spirits with unwavering support.

“We do this for the boys and we do this for the coaches,” said Neal Daniels, a longtime member of the group. “We just want to keep it going.”

The tradition began five years ago with a few dedicated dads who loved to barbecue and cheer on their kids. Since then, it's grown into something special.

“It started about five years ago, just a group of dads that wanted to have a good time, barbeque and feed the kids,” said parent Stephen Gonzales. “And have a good time.”

While some original members have moved on as their children graduated, the Parking Lot Pirates continue to grow — adding new faces eager to keep the tradition alive.

“All of those guys that are still playing are my brothers,” said Jacob Gonzales, a former London player. “So playing with all of them is a lot of fun, and we want to support them and make sure we bring it home.”

As the Pirates take the field for their state championship game, the Parking Lot Pirates are hoping for a repeat of 2022 — when London last took home the title.

“The best part is that we’re playing for a state championship game tonight,” Stephen Gonzales added. “We won in 2022, and I think we’re going to win again tonight.”

