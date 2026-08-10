Oso Parkway mailbox vandalism: What one resident found and how he's protecting himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A resident along Oso Parkway is speaking out after discovering his cluster mailbox had been vandalized, and he's urging neighbors to take steps to protect themselves from potential fraud.

Oso Parkway mailbox vandalism: What one resident is doing

Jesse Villarreal said he skipped his usual Thursday mail pickup, and when he returned to the cluster box Friday morning, he found a scene of destruction.

"When I arrive, chaos. Mail on the ground, parcel locker keys on the ground. And I get down from the car and I don't know what to do first, whether I call the police."

Villarreal called police first. A senior officer responded and was already in contact with the post office on Crescent Drive.

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"Senior officer Rouse was the one picking up the mail, and he had told me he had been in communication with the post office on Crescent Drive… they had advised them to pick the mail up and return it, and they would redistribute it."

USPS has since made partial repairs and resumed mail service, though Villarreal said service was slow over the weekend. A police detective told him each affected resident needs to file their own report and begin monitoring their credit.

"Unfortunately we live in a day and age where credit card fraud exists, identity theft exists. And these crooks, all they need is a first and last name, and they can steal your identity."

Villarreal said he has credit monitoring in place and has not yet seen signs of fraud. He urged his neighbors to stay alert.

"I would encourage all my neighbors to be diligent as far as checking their mail daily. If you have it in your means to get a security camera, please get one. And also, stay in contact with your neighbors."

Villarreal also said he believes the cluster mailbox setup itself makes residents more vulnerable.

"When you do that, when you cluster them together, you're bringing basically the whole neighborhood, uh, you know, several streets together in one location. And it makes it easier for them to do what they're gonna do."

If your mailbox is broken into, here are three steps to take:

File a police report and report the incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Contact your bank and credit card companies. Sign up for Informed Delivery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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