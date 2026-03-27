The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center will remain open after receiving a $154,246 donation, saving its education programs and resident animals from relocation.

For nearly two years, budget cuts threatened to shut down the learning center completely. The preserve features walking, biking, and running trails, along with the center, where children can explore nature.

"The Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program is awarding the city $154,246 towards the Oso Bay Learning Center located at the Oso Bay Wetlands in City Council District 4," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Oso Bay Wetlands Learning Center stays open with $154,246 grant

The donation keeps the education center running and prevents the animals that call the facility home from being relocated. I even got to hold one of the animals during my visit.

Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program Kiersten Stanzel said the city was always committed to the preserve, but the education programs were a different story.

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"The city was willing to keep the operations at the site and the maintenance up and going, but it was difficult for them to fund the education program," Stanzel said.

The donation is just the beginning for the facility, with bonus features currently in the works.

"So we focused on getting a one-time grant set up for the current fiscal year. But right now, we just recently also executed an MOU, a memorandum of understanding, that establishes a more longer-term partnership between the two entities to focus on ensuring the long-term funding and also even enhancements that could happen out here at the preserve," Stanzel said.

For parents like Yvonne Rosales, the turnaround hits close to home.

"That makes me feel a little emotional cause of my kids this is a very good place for them to learn and play, especially cause there’s a playground," Rosales said.

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