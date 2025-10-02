One Southside neighborhood says they are still fighting speeding drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS6 News returned to the subdivision near Saratoga and Kostoryz to follow up on complaints we first reported on a year ago, when residents were asking city leaders for help with dangerous driving conditions.

"So, I don't feel like it's subsided, or decreased at all," Scott Garza said.

One Southside neighborhood still fighting speeding drivers

Another resident close to his street, Yvette Garza, agreed.

"We do see speeders on a regular basis," Yvette Garza said.

Homeowners in the subdivision tell KRIS6 News drivers have been speeding through their neighborhood for years. But speed isn't the only issue they're facing.

"Just recently last week, my own personal vehicle was struck. So I've actually had two struck," Scott Garza said.

Video from last month shows a broken mirror on Garza's car. KRIS6 News also captured video from last year showing another broken mirror on his vehicle from a previous incident.

At the time, Garza attributed the problems to inadequate safety measures.

"I think a lot of that is enabled is due to the lack of safety devices in the neighborhood," Scott Garza said.

In an effort to create change, Garza collected signatures from neighbors who also want speed humps installed in their area.

"Yeah a lot of those conversations entail that this is long overdue. We're surprised that we already don't have these," Scott Garza said.

Garza's email shows several signatures, which he says met the required percentage to get the city's attention. However, the city's traffic studies didn't support installing speed humps.

"We performed two separate studies. One in 2024, the other in 2025. Neither of them met the criteria for a speed hump," Renee Couture said.

Couture is the assistant director of traffic operations for Public Works.

After the speed hump request was denied, Garza says he asked to have feedback readers installed on his street.

"At this point we're begging for anything, because the risk is there," Scott Garza said.

But after speaking to the Public Works Department, KRIS6 News learned Garza did not file an additonal petition specifically for the feedback readers, so the process never moved forward.

"I thought it was great that their leadership called me in for a face-to-face. I think that would have been time to tell me 'thank you for the petition signatures, we need you to fill out these additional forms. Or follow up via email,'" Scott Garza said.

Garza tells KRIS6 News he plans to gather signatures again and keep pushing for devices to help drivers slow down in his neighborhood.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

