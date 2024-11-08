Several Barcelona Estates residents claim they need speed humps installed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several residents of Barcelona Estates, a Southside neighborhood, have complained about speeders on their streets.

Scott Garza has lived in the subdivision since 2016. He said that in the past, speeding cars were not a problem, but as the neighborhood has grown, the issue has become more frequent.

Garza described some incidents where, "mailboxes just completely destroyed, due to hit and runs, we did actually have one neighbor on the corner red house, a vehicle ended up going through her mailbox and stalled on the front yard."

Garza also mentioned that vehicles had clipped pets and other animals, further contributing to the neighborhood’s concerns.

Additionally, Galvan Elementary is within walking distance of Garza’s home, raising bigger concerns for families in the area.

“It’s less than two hundred yards away from where we’re standing right now, and they don’t feel safe walking their children,” he said.

Garza and other neighbors at Barcelona Estates felt there was one thing the city had failed to do that they believed could solve their problem: install safety devices to slow traffic. Garza, who works in risk management, argued that the city was being reckless by not installing traffic safety measures in the neighborhood.

“One traffic control device is a matter of thousands of dollars. One severe injury claim can be anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000,” he said.

Garza had requested that speed humps be installed on his street, stating, “I think at this point any investment in public safety is paramount, whether it’s a passive control or active control measure.”

However, the city said Garza’s street did not meet the criteria required for speed humps. Requirements include a high average of daily traffic—up to 400 vehicles per day—and an average travel speed above the 30 mph limit. According to the city, their study showed an average speed of 28 mph on Garza’s street.

KRIS6 News asked the city if they consider exceptions, especially since this subdivision is less than a mile from Galvan Elementary. They said they conduct traffic studies during the school year to account for increased traffic.

