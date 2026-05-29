Officer shot at Corpus Christi AutoZone, suspect in custody

A Corpus Christi police officer was shot Friday afternoon after a threat was called in at an AutoZone store on the 2100 block of Airline Road.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

A suspect is in custody.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer provided details on the incident. The shooting was reported at 3:38 p.m.

KRIS 6 will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.