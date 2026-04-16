Nueces County judge launches weapons court as juvenile gun violence claims the life of a local teen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Carroll High School senior was shot and killed on the Southside Tuesday night, highlighting a skyrocketing trend of juvenile gun violence in Nueces County as police continue to search for a suspect.

Juvenile gun offenses in the county have increased from around 12 cases in 2017 to 62 last year.

The surge in violence prompted Judge Timothy McCoy to launch a juvenile weapons court. The program targets at-risk youth before they commit a violent crime, focusing on conflict resolution and education about the dangers of gun violence.

Nueces County addresses skyrocketing juvenile gun violence cases

"Unfortunately, the court has been put in a position to dole out the harshest sentences I've ever given to children, where I'm throwing, given, or these kids are getting sentenced to the maximum and hard, you know, to get them off the streets. Did it make a difference? Not one bit of difference," McCoy said.

McCoy hopes the new court will have a long-term impact beyond the courtroom.

"In 10 years or 20 years, I want to have a complete culture change with regards to weapons possession," McCoy said.

For community members like Andrew Garza, the owner of Get Faded Barber Shop, the pain of teen gun violence is personal. Garza's own son was killed in a shooting.

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Wednesday marked two years and two months since his son's death. Garza was visiting his son's gravesite when he learned about the fatal shooting of the Carroll High School student.

"Yesterday was his anniversary. So I was actually at his site. I was weed-eating, blowing, and giving him flowers when I got the call. So it was like very traumatizing. It like had me relive that same process all over again," Garza said.

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Garza now uses his barbershop as a platform, sharing a message with every young man who walks through the door.

"Sitting on the other side, regardless of what side it is, you know, there's no win in that situation. It's honestly a lose-lose situation, regardless if you're on the other end or the opposite end of the gun," Garza said.

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