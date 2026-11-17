CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every Bronze Star comes with a citation, the military’s written record of exactly what a service member did to earn it. Joe Elizondo’s was written in 1967.

Nearly 60 years later, the Vietnam veteran sat down with KRIS 6 News and read it out loud.

“In the name of the President of the United States,” it begins.

Elizondo, originally from Kingsville, shipped out to Vietnam at 20 with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines. He was a machine gunner who was also trained as a tunnel rat.

“It’s not for everybody. You have to be a little bit crazy,” Elizondo said.

The tunnel

According to the citation, on June 18, 1967, Elizondo’s squad found an enemy tunnel that dropped about 20 feet at a steep angle. Marines dropped two fragmentation grenades inside before searching it.

The first Marine who went in was overcome by toxic fumes and became wedged in the narrow entrance. A second Marine who tried to rescue him was also overcome and trapped.

Elizondo, then a private first class, tied a rope around his waist and asked to be lowered in. He reached the first Marine and freed him, but lost his grip on the way up and the man fell back into the tunnel.

“And when I was bringing him up, he was a little bit heavy, and I, I dropped him. When I dropped him, I, I had to go back again,” Elizondo said.

Under fire from Viet Cong snipers, he brought that Marine to the surface, then went back down for the second. He tied a rope to the man’s feet, fastened his own arms to him with a second rope and signaled to be hoisted up.

“You don’t think about nothing except saving them,” he said.

‘The medals, not us’

The Bronze Star is the military’s fourth-highest combat award. Elizondo said the Marine Corps doesn’t hand them out easily.

“You have to do something really extraordinary, otherwise they’re not gonna give you a medal,” he said.

But at his medal ceremony, Elizondo said his eyes were on the rifles and helmets standing in a row to honor fallen Marines. He remembers turning to Nelson, the Marine receiving a Silver Star beside him.

“Take a look, Nelson. The rifle with the helmets, those are the guys that need to get. The medals, not us,” he said.

Elizondo’s brother, David, was killed in Vietnam. Elizondo was later shot by a sniper and received the Purple Heart.

Asked whether he was ever scared, he pointed to something his grandmother once said about him.

“She turns around, she says, see this Marine over here? He ain’t even afraid of the devil,” Elizondo said.

The ‘V’

Elizondo’s Bronze Star carries a “V” for valor, reserved for heroism under fire. His citation ends with it.

“Lance Corporal Elizondo is authorized to wear the combat V for the President,” he read.

KRIS 6 News first shared Elizondo’s story in 2021, when Veterans in Focus reunited him with his Vietnam gunner, Gene “Chico” Pacheco, 54 years after they served together.

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