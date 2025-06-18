No injuries reported in mid afternoon apartment fire on city's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the city’s Southside mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Units were called to a fire at the Solana Vista Apartments at 6947 Everhart Road. The fire occurred in one apartment on the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

Investigators were called to the scene, but no cause has been determined at this time. Corpus Christi police also responded and told KRIS 6 that no one was inside the apartment when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. CCFD confirmed no injuries but said the Red Cross was notified to assist two adults.

The fire is under control.

