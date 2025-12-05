CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas has updated its photo identification requirements for vehicle registration and renewals, implementing stricter guidelines that could affect millions of drivers across the state.

New ID rules for vehicle registration and renewal in Texas

The new policy, which recently took effect, requires all drivers to present valid, unexpired photo identification for vehicle registrations, renewals and dealer sales. Previously, some counties didn't always require specific photo ID, many dealers weren't required to verify identification at sale, and more drivers qualified for online renewal.

I hit the streets to see if people had heard about the changes. Responses were mixed.

"Is it something that you've heard about?"

" No not really," said Michael Briones, a Corpus Christi man.

"I read an article about that, which was very surprising to me," said Doris Alvarez, a Corpus Christi woman.

What counts as acceptable ID

According to the DMV, acceptable forms of identification include:

A driver license issued by any U.S. state or territory

An unexpired U.S. passport or certain foreign passports with required U.S. entry documentation

An unexpired Texas License to Carry

IDs issued by the U.S. military, Department of Homeland Security, USCIS, or the U.S. Department of State



The DMV says the biggest update is that Texas licenses and state IDs must be Real ID compliant or meet stricter guidelines. Online renewals are now limited to drivers whose Texas license can be verified.

For Briones, who recently renewed his license, the change poses no issue. However, he hadn't heard about the policy update and says it could be confusing, especially for seniors.

"People are accustomed to the old way and I think when we do something different its just not something we're prepared to do," Briones said.

Alvarez says not everyone has the required identification, making compliance difficult.

"And so that might make it more difficult for them because they want to do the right thing they want to get their car registered, they want to get their insurance," Alvarez said.

Political implications and concerns

Supporters, including Republican Representative Brian Harrison, say the policy will stop undocumented immigrants from registering vehicles, reduce premiums and improve safety. About 1.7 million undocumented immigrants could be affected by the changes.

"If that was the essence of why they did it, it sounds like it's all political quite frankly," Briones said.

Alvarez expressed concern for people in various immigration statuses who contribute to their communities.

"Many people maybe they are here on some type of work permit, maybe they aren't a citizen or maybe they don't have their green card yet but they're in the process of that and they're contributing and paying taxes," Alvarez said.

Transportation challenges

The policy changes are particularly significant in Texas, a car-dependent state where public transportation options are limited.

"In Corpus Christi, people can take a bus but it doesn't go to all the places and it doesn't run 24 hours a day," Alvarez said.

If someone can't register or renew their vehicle — even due to an expired license — it could affect their ability to work, shop or get around. It also could lead to more unregistered vehicles on the road, according to state and local officials.

"I don't know what other options there would be for those individuals," Alvarez said.

"It would affect everybody so it would be a little more burdensome on the general public as well," Briones said.

The county tax office and local motor-vehicle dealers are already implementing the new requirements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.