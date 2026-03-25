New details reveal Corpus Christi woman may have been dead in home for over a week before son's arrest

New details are emerging in the murder of 75-year-old Linda Reynolds, including that her body may have been inside her Corpus Christi home for more than a week before being discovered.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers found Linda Reynolds dead on March 18 inside her home in the 7400 block of Skyking Drive after responding to a welfare check.

Her son, 40-year-old Christopher Reynolds, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with her death.

Man arrested for murder following welfare check appears in court Thursday morning

The investigation began when police received a call for a welfare check around 9:10 p.m. on March 17. Detectives spoke with witnesses and obtained a search warrant for the residence near Holly Road and Rodd Field Road.

According to Reynolds' arrest affidavit, a few hours after Reynolds was found, a witness told police Christopher told them (her) that he had "beat his mother to death and cracked her skull in".

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News

The witness told police Christopher claimed he killed his mother on "either March 7th or 9th".

According to the arrest report, on March 14, around 10:15 a.m., police conducted a welfare check at the home. Christopher answered the door and told the police his mother had left a few days before, and he did not know where she had gone.

The witness told police Christopher said he did not know how the cops didn't smell his mother's decomposing body when they went to the house for her welfare check because she had already "popped".

The witness also told police Christopher smoked methamphetamine and gets delusional.

Christopher Reynolds remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond.

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