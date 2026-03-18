Man arrested for murder following welfare check in the city's south side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi man has been arrested on a murder charge after detectives discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a home on the 7400 block of Skyking Drive, authorities said.

The investigation began Tuesday evening, March 17, 2026, when the Corpus Christi Police Department received a call for service around 9:10 p.m. regarding a welfare check on an individual.

As officers began investigating and speaking with witnesses, detectives were led to the 7400 block of Skyking Drive. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and, upon executing the warrant, discovered a deceased female inside the home.

Following the search, officers arrested Christopher Reynolds in connection with the woman's death. Reynolds was transported to the City Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of murder.

Senior Officer Antonio Contreras, the reporting officer on the case, confirmed the arrest and noted that the investigation remains active. No further details about the victim or a potential motive have been released at this time.