New architect pathway keeps Coastal Bend students closer to home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is partnering with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to offer a local licensed architect transfer program, keeping students in the Coastal Bend to pursue their architectural dreams.

The new partnership creates one of only nine licensed architect transfer programs in Texas. Students will complete their first two years at Del Mar College, with TAMUCC faculty teaching years three through five.

"It's difficult to put in a nutshell the importance and value that architects hold. We build the habitat for the human environment," said Laura Wright Bienek, director of architectural drafting technology with Del Mar College.

Wright Bienek grew up in Corpus Christi and dreamed of being an architect. But without a transfer program, she had to leave. In 2011, when a program coordinator job opened at Del Mar, she jumped at the opportunity.

"I wanted to create that opportunity down here for the students that can't leave their communities or its challenging to leave their communities," Wright Bienek said.

The program offers two educational paths. The four-plus-two route allows students to enter different aspects of the industry, while the straight five-year bachelor's route leads to becoming a licensed architect right here at home.

Second-year student Zayra Salazar sees the benefits of staying local for her education.

"Being with different professors will help me understand what other people want. I can learn different things from them," Salazar said.

"It will be a lot cheaper, I won't have to move somewhere else. I think that'll be the best option for me," Salazar said.

The program also serves students who didn't have the opportunity initially.

"We have a lot of students who have already graduated from the program who are waiting for this to happen," Wright Bienek said.

The curriculum extends beyond traditional architecture practice to include construction administration, development, interior design, and leadership and management skills.

For Salazar, the program represents a chance to create expressive residential homes while staying in her community.

"I want to create residential houses but expressive ones. I just wanted to do that but put my little spice into it," Salazar said.

The new joint program is scheduled to begin next fall, with some students expected to graduate as early as 2029. Interested students can call 361-698-173 or visit the Oso Creek Campus. You can also click here for more information.

