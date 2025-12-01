More traffic changes coming to busy Corpus Christi intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic patterns at one of Corpus Christi's busiest intersections will change significantly starting Tuesday as crews begin the second phase of a major water line improvement project.

The scheduled traffic switch at South Padre Island Drive and Everhart Road is set to begin December 3 at 7 p.m., though the work depends on favorable weather conditions.

Beginning Wednesday, motorists will face new restrictions including no right turns from SPID eastbound frontage road to southbound Everhart Road and no left turns from SPID westbound frontage road to southbound Everhart Road.

City of Corpus Christi

City officials are advising drivers to avoid the intersection or seek alternate routes. For those using the SPID eastbound frontage road, officials recommend turning onto Flynn Parkway or Embassy Drive instead.

Drivers should expect congestion at the SPID intersection for southbound travel on Everhart Road and minor congestion when traveling on the SPID westbound frontage road as they approach Everhart Road.

All businesses in the area will remain accessible during construction, and traffic signs will notify residents of pattern changes. Lane closures are expected, so motorists should plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

This construction marks the second of three phases, with completion targeted for March 2026.

The work is part of a larger $29.3 million road reconstruction project on Everhart Road extending from South Padre Island Drive to Alameda Street. The city has dedicated $3.4 million specifically to replacing outdated water infrastructure at the SPID intersection to improve overall water system efficiency.

Safety remains the top priority, with clearly marked detours designed to ensure minimal disruption while maintaining traffic flow.

Ongoing updates are available online at the Everhart at SPID Water Line Improvement Project page on the City of Corpus Christi website. Residents and business owners can also email everhartinfo@gmail.com with inquiries.

