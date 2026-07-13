Monte Verde neighbors excited to get new sidewalk connecting neighborhood to nature preserve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families, joggers, and cyclists along Holly Road near the Monte Verde neighborhoods have long been forced to share the road with heavy traffic. That could soon change.

The city is planning to start construction this fall on a new sidewalk that will run from Ennis Joslin to Paul Jones, connecting the neighborhood directly to a nature preserve.

New sidewalk coming to Holly Road near Monteverde this fall

Right now, there is no safe pedestrian path along that stretch of Holly Road, just off Ennis Joslin. Residents say the lack of infrastructure creates daily challenges and safety concerns.

Sarah Silvas, a Monte Verde resident, said the current situation forces her to take a longer, roundabout route just to reach Holly Road.

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"We have to do a little zigzag through all these neighborhoods to cut out on the other side to Holly. Just coming out of my backyard and taking a straight shot would be awesome," Silvas said.

Silvas said the new sidewalk would do more than shorten her commute — she believes it will have a broader impact on the community.

"It really encourages our community to use facilities like that. It encourages families to get their bikes out, put your baby in the stroller or wagon, and just spend some time outside," Silvas said.

Fellow Monte Verde resident Rebecca Ryan jogs the route regularly and said sharing the road with vehicles is a constant concern.

"Not everybody's a great driver, not everybody's considerate for joggers or bikers. So anytime we're forced to go on the road, you have to be very cautious," Ryan said.

Ryan said she is looking forward to the added safety and access the new sidewalk will provide.

"I'm very excited to hear that it's coming. I can go jogging later in the evening, I'll have a safe way to jog now, and I can get to the preserve. It's going to be wonderful," Ryan said.

The project has been years in the making. For families in the Monte Verde area, the finish line may finally be in sight, with a safer walk and a direct connection to the nature preserve expected to be in place after construction wraps up this fall.

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