CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medicaid cuts began last month with the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, leaving many families concerned about their healthcare coverage.

Mom voices concerns over Medicaid cuts, shares resources for impacted families

Melanie Sandoval, a mom of three and a full spectrum doula, knows firsthand the importance of Medicaid coverage after experiencing a medical emergency during her third pregnancy.

"They ended up checking me for everything and they found a brain tumor," Sandoval said.

Medicaid covered her treatment, but a year after giving birth, that coverage ended. Because of her pre-existing condition, requalifying wasn't an option.

"I would have to do an out of pocket pay which would be thousands of dollars a month," Sandoval said.

The new law states that most adults between the ages of 19-64 will have to work, volunteer or attend school at least 80 hours a month to keep their Medicaid coverage. For some families, especially single parents, balancing these requirements with family responsibilities can be challenging.

"Single mothers, it feels like we're being excluded and I'm saying we're because I am a single mother," Sandoval said.

She believes middle-class families will be hit the hardest by these changes.

"We're already spending thousands on groceries, our rent has gone up, and on top of that we now have to worry about healthcare," Sandoval said.

Although these changes won't take effect for another couple of years, Sandoval is thinking ahead and worrying about the next generation, including her own daughters.

"They're 7 and 6 years old so by then they'll be in their teens in their reproductive age so it's important to start acknowledging what's happening and how we will come together as a community to fill those gaps," Sandoval said.

Local nonprofits are stepping up to help bridge those gaps in healthcare access.

"I feel like we've always had this mentality of if they're not going to do it we are going to do it. We have a lot of providers that are willing to work with people with payment plans. Some are even offering their services for free," Sandoval said.

Several organizations are offering prenatal to postpartum care, including:

-Materna Lactation

-Empowered Wellness

-Corpus Christi Birth Center

-Coastal Bend Chiropractic

-Moms in Motion

-Kindred Hearts Perinatal and Family Support.

Her organization covers birth and postpartum doula services, childbirth education, and nanny services. She also plans to operates a diaper bank.

"I didn't have any money and I had one diaper left and I had to figure it out. That's what the non-profit exists for. Because I know what it's like to be missed, to fall through the cracks," Sandoval said.

These services are open to everyone, and many are bilingual, helping families get the care and support they need regardless of their situation.

Sandoval encourages everyone to keep the conversation going and get involved. To volunteer with her organization, reach out by clicking here.

She also will be starting doula trainings and mentorship to get them certified starting in Jan. If you are interested in donating, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.