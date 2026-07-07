Mobile home overturns on SPID on-ramp after tire blowout

A mobile home being transported on South Padre Island Drive overturned Tuesday afternoon after suffering a tire blowout on an on-ramp.

The Corpus Christi Police Department received the call at 3:30 p.m. reporting the incident near the 6600 block of SPID. The mobile home was traveling eastbound when it experienced a flat tire, causing the structure to slide onto its side.

Because the incident occurred on an on-ramp rather than the main highway, traffic on SPID continued moving with minimal disruption. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not yet provided an estimated timeline for when the overturned mobile home will be removed from the roadway.

Drivers in the area are advised to exercise caution and expect possible delays as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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