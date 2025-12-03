Ministry uses storage unit to help people rebuild; Winter clothing needed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small storage unit off Weber Road is the last place most people would expect to find a ministry—but for Olga Leal Longoria, it’s exactly where transformation happens.

Longoria runs Ashes to Beauty, a grassroots ministry that provides free clothing to people rebuilding their lives after prison, addiction or homelessness.

“Imagine yourself just coming out of prison and all you have are the clothes you came in with,” Longoria said.

She created the ministry out of her own lived experience. Years ago, she was homeless and relying on others for the basics.

“Me being homeless and in need of clothes,” she recalled.

She said her turning point came unexpectedly.

“God showed up for me where I was at, because I sure wasn’t looking for him,” she said.

Now, she’s paying that kindness forward.

“This is His ministry,” Longoria said. “He trusted me with it to do what He tells me to do, and that’s to help people in need.”

‘It’s such a blessing’

Among those she’s helped is Pablo Salinas, who said he had nothing when he was released from prison a year ago.

“It’s such a blessing cause I didn’t have anything,” Salinas said.

Another man, Ricardo Hernandez, said the clothes he received helped him regain confidence.

“They’ve given me some stuff keeping me looking fresh—fresh for Jesus,” he said.

Both men were wearing items donated through the ministry during interviews.

Winter clothes needed

To continue serving people, Longoria said the ministry urgently needs winter clothing, including jackets, sweaters, pants, socks and beanies.

“Smiley,” a volunteer who also receives clothing assistance, said there are days when sizes are limited.

“I came over here the other day but they didn’t have any in my size,” he said. “But eventually something will come in soon—you just gotta be patient.”

(Longoria notes Smiley is a size large.)

A broken truck slowing operations

Another challenge: Ashes to Beauty is currently without a working vehicle.

The truck, which Longoria uses to pick up donations, meet people to distribute clothes, and give rides to church and Bible study, recently broke down. She hopes to have it running again soon, but for now, she’s meeting donors at her home or at the storage unit.

“This truck is used to pick up donations, to pick up my brothers and sisters, take them to Bible study, take them to church,” she said.

‘They want to change their life? Let’s go.’

Longoria says clothing can be the first step in helping someone restart their life—whether for a job interview, a new beginning or simply feeling seen.

“They want to change their life? Let’s go,” she said.

Salinas said the ministry’s name reflects exactly what it provides.

“It’s like going from rags to riches. Ashes to beauty… ashes to beauty.”

Longoria said she is grateful for anything the community can give.

“God will bless you back a hundredfold,” she said. “And thank you for anything and everything you give—whether it’s new or used, name brand or not. We take anything, and we’re grateful.”

How to donate or get help

Ashes to Beauty is accepting winter clothing donations of all kinds.

You can drop items off at Olga’s home, or meet her at the storage unit where the ministry is based.

To donate or request assistance, call Olga Leal Longoria at 361-563-7926.

