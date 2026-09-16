Man found dead after Tuesday night shooting on Tiger Lane on Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead after a shooting in Corpus Christi’s Southside late Tuesday night, according to police.

Corpus Christi police officers responded to the 3500 block of Tiger Lane around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 15 after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police also detained one person at the scene.

CCPD Robbery-Homicide detectives were called in to assist with the investigation. The person who was detained was later taken to the department's main police station for an interview.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died or provided details about what may have led up to the shooting. CCPD has also not said whether the person detained is facing any charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

