Man believed to have set himself on fire at Stripes gas station has died

The man who witnesses said set himself on fire at a Stripes gas station has died.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Perez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the San Antonio man died Sunday at 1 a.m.

Perez said the Fire Department will release more information about his death and last week's incident later today.

As we've reported, on July 29, witnesses reported a San Antonio man set himself and his SUV on fire at the Stripes station on South Padre Island Drive and Airline Road.

Eyewitness describes violent gas station fire

Nearby bystanders rushed to his aid and poured water on him until help could arrive. The man was rushed to Corpus Christi Medial Center's Bay Area Hospital but his injuries were so severe, he was airlifted to the burn unit at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

CCPD said the man's wife and kids were inside the SUV but made it out safely.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.