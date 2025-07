CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A white VW SUV erupted into flames at the Stripes on the corner of SPID and Airline around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

KRIS 6 News

One man was sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

KRIS 6 News

CCPD says that there will be multiple SPID lane closures.

This is breaking news, and KRIS 6 will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.