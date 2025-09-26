CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front has passed

Humidity still dropping

Average temps will feel more comfortable

Plentiful rainfall from a stormy night has made a small but important impact across the Coastal Bend. A good drink of water fell not only in the watershed, but also in most of our neighborhoods! While the rain was abundant, don't expect any more in our forecast over the next week. Drier air is still moving into our area and making conditions feel more comfortable tonight. The best is yet to come — the cold front will also bring some enjoyable conditions for this weekend, too. Expect typical temperatures for this time of year: morning lows near 70ºF and afternoon highs near 90ºF. Make some outdoor plans this weekend!

Pleasant weather ahead in the Coastal Bend forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear skies, calm

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: NNW 5 mph

Fri-YAY: Sunshine and low humidity

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Friday night: A few clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a terrific evening!