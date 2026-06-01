Man accused of shooting Corpus Christi officer charged, suspect was on probation at time of incident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The man accused of shooting a Corpus Christi police officer last Friday has been charged, and the wounded officer has been released from the hospital, police said Monday.

Adan Martinez, 26, faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant — a first-degree felony — and resisting arrest, search or transport with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony. His bond has been set at $320,000.

The injured officer was released from the hospital the evening of the shooting and is recovering well, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two officers have been placed on administrative duty pending a review of the incident, standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Officers responded at approximately 3:38 p.m. Friday, May 29, to a threat-in-progress call at an AutoZone in the 2100 block of Airline Road. A customer was reportedly threatening people inside the store.

When officers arrived and attempted to contact Martinez, he fled. A struggle followed in the parking lot. During the altercation, a firearm Martinez had concealed discharged and struck one officer.

Martinez was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the City Detention Center. No other individuals were injured.

Prior criminal record

Court records show Martinez has a prior criminal history in Nueces County and was on deferred adjudication probation at the time of Friday's shooting.

In October 2023, Martinez was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies. He pleaded guilty to both counts. A Nueces County judge placed him on five years of deferred adjudication community supervision on each count, to run concurrently. The court found that a firearm was used in both offenses.

In March 2025, Martinez was indicted on a separate count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, also a second-degree felony. He again pleaded guilty. A judge placed him on an additional five-year deferred adjudication community supervision term. That order was signed in December 2025.

Court records show Martinez was under active deferred adjudication supervision on all three cases at the time of the May 29 incident.

Under Texas law, deferred adjudication is not a conviction. A new arrest can be grounds for the state to file a motion to adjudicate guilt, which, if granted, would allow a judge to impose any sentence within the range for the original charges.

