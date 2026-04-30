London ISD held its annual State of the District on Thursday, where leaders detailed how one of the Coastal Bend's fastest-growing school districts plans to handle rapid growth — and turn it into opportunity.

The district, built on what was once Southside farmland, has grown to well over 1,900 students, adding more than 100 kids in just 12 months.

London ISD State of the District highlights growth, new nursing program and campus plans

Superintendent Dr. Bill Chapman said that growth is pushing the district toward its limits.

"We're about 2 years from being at capacity at the middle school and high school level... that's our biggest problem," Chapman said.

To address the shortage of space, the district announced plans for a new middle school campus just south of the current campus, along with 3 portable classrooms to provide additional capacity in the near term.

With a bond passing in 2022 and construction costs rising, district leaders acknowledged another bond election is likely on the way.

KRIS 6

"So we still have some bond capacity right now, the problem is only about 30-million dollars what I have left. Our next building is probably going to cost about 60 to 70-million... and so there will be a bond probably in 3 to 4 years," Chapman said.

Among the most significant announcements at the State of the District was a first-of-its-kind partnership with Del Mar College called the "Viking Voyage to Nursing." Starting this fall, London freshmen can begin working toward an RN degree, with the potential to graduate in as little as a year and a half after high school.

Del Mar College

Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla said the program is built to be competitive.

"We are proud to be partners with London High School and London I-S-D to really have a selective... a very selective and a very competitive program that'll bring up some very elite nurses from our very own community," Escamilla said.

The program addresses a significant statewide challenge — Texas faces a projected shortage of more than 56,000 registered nurses by 2036.

The State of the District also included recognition for the district's educators. London Education Foundation President Maggie Freeborn announced bonuses for top teachers.

"We are giving $1,250 to each of our teachers of the year from our primary all the way to our high school," Freeborn said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.