Local educators thoughts on the STAAR bill failing to pass

A bill that aimed to overhaul standardized testing in Texas public schools has failed to pass, much to the disappointment of educators across the state.

House Bill 4, which proposed replacing the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test with three shorter assessments spread throughout the school year, died in the closing days of the legislative session.

Among those voicing frustration is Nancy Vera, President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers. She called the failure of the bill “a travesty.”

“It’s a problem because if we’re testing, testing, testing… when are the students going to be learning, learning, and learning?” Vera said. “They’re not.”

Educators like Vera argue that the current model of high-stakes standardized testing places an undue burden not only on students, but on teachers and school districts as well.

“The teachers are graded, the school districts are graded, and funding is sometimes tied to these standardized test scores,” she said.

With the STAAR test remaining in place, Vera is urging parents and community members to advocate for change.

“I don’t want my child to go through this stress and anxiety because of a test,” she said. “Parents need to voice their concerns about this and say no more. Enough is enough.”

While House Bill 4 did not make it across the finish line, the debate over standardized testing in Texas is far from over. Educators like Vera hope the next legislative session will bring renewed focus on what they believe truly matters: meaningful learning.

