Lipes Boulevard construction just days away from completion after multiple delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of delays, residents near Lipes Boulevard are eager for the road’s reopening, which the city now anticipates by the end of the day on Monday, March 3.

Originally set for completion in October 2024, the project between Sunwood Drive and South Staples was pushed to early February, then late February, leaving neighbors frustrated as some residential streets were blocked off for months.

"It’s been pretty inconvenient since now we have to enter through Timbergate off of Staples," said Cynthia Longoria.

While walking through the neighborhood, KRIS6 News shared the city’s latest update with residents.

"I’m excited to have it done. It’s been a little while, going close to a year, maybe longer, since we’ve had that construction," said Maryann Rosas.

"I’m very happy. My house is near that entrance, and it’ll probably get me here five minutes earlier than it takes now," said Longoria.

For Rosas, the reopening means an easier commute.

"So much easier. A lot of my traveling is on Yorktown. Destinations I have to make are on Yorktown. It’s going to be awesome," she said.

However, not everyone is convinced the city will meet its latest deadline.

"We’ll see because it’s just been drug out for over a year in delays," said Jeremy Stanley.

Residents also noted safety improvements that come with reopening, from runners regaining their normal routes to improved emergency access.

"A lot of active runners are probably excited to get through there and get their normal runs in the morning. I’m sure we’re all excited to have that street opened up so we can get to our houses quicker," Rosas said.

"I’m extremely grateful that it will be open. If I need an emergency vehicle, it’s easier access to me, and I think I’ll feel one hundred percent safer," said Grace Geeding

The city says the contractor may return in the coming weeks for minor touch-ups, but traffic is not expected to be impacted.

