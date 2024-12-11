Lipes Boulevard construction delayed until February 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The construction project on Lipes Boulevard, Sun Wood Drive to South Staples Street, has been delayed to early 2025, four months past its original October 2024 deadline. During a recent City Council meeting, city leaders addressed the setbacks, which stemmed from issues with an incorrectly mapped drainage pipeline.

City Manager Peter Zanoni stated the expected completion date, stating, "It's under construction with an expected completion day of May 2025." However, Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, later clarified that the actual completion date is anticipated for early February 2025.

The delay was caused by a 66-inch drainage pipeline that was not where initial designs indicated it would be. "We found out during the design that was a major pipeline, 66-inch diameter drainage line, that wasn't where it was indicated on as-built drawings. It required some redesign," Edmonds said.

City of Corpus Christi "We found out during the design that was a major pipeline, 66 inch diameter drainage line that wasn't where it was indicated on as-built drawings."

Despite the setback, he shared a positive outcome: "In the redesign, we saved almost half a million dollars. This is one where it worked in our favor, so the project is actually going to come in under budget."

Councilman Gil Hernandez, who represents District 5, raised concerns during the meeting about communication and oversight of the project. "Is there some sort of effort you guys can do, so you give the update, we get the update as well? Because there are projects that are sort of languishing," Hernandez said.

Hernandez called for better communication, referencing a KRIS6 News inquiry into the project's timeline during the council meeting.

Tony Jaramillo

Neighbors near the construction site on Lipes Blvd expressed mixed feelings about the delay. "It's been difficult having to get around. It seems like it's been dragging out forever," one neighbor said.

Another neighbor, Homero Galvan, acknowledged the scope of the project, saying, "We knew from the onset it was going to be a long project."

City officials remain confident the project will meet the February 2025 completion date and have asked for continued patience from residents.

