Lipes construction project delayed again, frustrating residents and businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lipes Boulevard Sunwood Drive to S Staples Street construction project has been delayed again, leaving nearby residents and businesses frustrated.

As we previously reported, the project was set to be completed in Oct. 2024, but city officials later pushed the deadline to early Feb. 2025. Now, they estimate the work will be finished by late February.

According to the Director of Engineering Services, Jeff Edmonds, the initial delays stemmed from a drainage pipeline that was not located where the original designs indicated. Now, officials cite recent weather-related setbacks.

“Since that previous interview, we had some weather days where the contractor couldn’t work,” said Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services for the City of Corpus Christi. “We are working with them to do everything we possibly can to get that project completed.”

Kim Morris, a nearby neighbor, questioned the city’s reasoning for the latest delay.

“I know we had bad weather, but that was what? Two or three days?” she asked.

She adds that the ongoing construction has been a major inconvenience.

“Going all the way around to get to South Staples... It’s terrible. I mean, I feel for them, but somebody’s not doing their job right,” she said.

She also shared that frequent detours and idling in her vehicle have had a financial impact.

“I mean, I’ve had to fill my car up more. I usually only have to fill it up once a month, I’m having to fill it up every two weeks now,” she said.

KRIS6 News informed her that the project was supposed to be completed five months ago.

“I had no idea. It chaps my hide, to be honest with you,” she said.

Businesses along the construction zone have also faced challenges, including trash pickup delays, shipment disruptions, and parking difficulties for customers.

Despite the setbacks, city officials say the contractor has added more workers to the job and is working seven days a week to expedite the project.

