CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is National Recovery Month. In honor of that, KRIS 6 News spoke with a woman who shared her story of breaking free from addiction. Today, she works at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, helping others on their own paths to recovery.

Stacey Nicole Soto is a Recovery Support Specialist at CBWF. She has worked there for about two years and is often seen speaking with clients or answering calls from those reaching out for help.

But just four years ago, Soto was fighting her own battle with opioid addiction, a time in her life she describes as incredibly difficult.

Journey to recovery sparked a calling to help others heal

“I was broken, um, I was lost in my addiction. I lost everything: my kids, my job, my home,” said Soto.

It wasn’t until she hit her lowest point that she knew something had to change.

“I was nonstop going, going, meetings with my sponsor, going to church, going to bible study,” said Soto.

Still, the journey wasn't easy. Soto explained that at the time, resources and support were limited.

“I was still rebuilding relationships with my family, so I didn't have all that support from them,” said Soto.

By building her own community, Soto found strength and now uses that to support others facing similar struggles, this time through her work at CBWF.

“They're going to get peer support, they're going to get case management and counseling,” said Soto. “So there are so many things that go into recovery, right. So we are not just fixing one thing by giving them medication because that is not going to help them succeed. ”

One of the programs helping clients navigate early recovery is Project R.O.A.D. — short for Recovery from Opioid Addiction and Dependence. It’s a one-stop shop providing comprehensive support for those in need.

For Soto, helping others through her own lived experience is deeply meaningful.

“It is amazing, you know um to see them from when they first come in to even like a week later and then… six months,” said Soto.

She remembered a touching moment when a former client returned to show her a certificate of program completion and share that he’d just been promoted at work.

“There is no other reason that I am here, but because of God's grace, and he gave me a mission to help others,” said Soto.

As she continues her own sobriety journey, Soto admits that it can still be challenging, especially when witnessing patients go through withdrawals, something that’s still fresh in her memory

However, it reminds her how much she has changed since then.

“I will never forget what it was like out there,” said Soto. “It was so bad, an active addiction. What it did to me and what it took from me.”

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation emphasizes that recovery is possible for anyone.

“There is hope, there is help available. We care, people care.” said Soto.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, you can contact the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation at (361) 814-2001. The foundation accepts patients with or without insurance.

