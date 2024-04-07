JB's Bakery, anonymous donor give thousands to help 8-year-old with cancer

JB's German Bakery and a anonymous donor gave a check awarding $6,205 to the Galloway family to help funds their son battle cancer.

Julian is eight years old and has been dealing with a brain cancer called medulloblastoma since he was 4.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone asked the family about the generous donation, they expressed their gratitude towards the donors and mentioned how the funds will help with his schooling, travel, treatments and more.

This will it help us tremendously," Monica Galloway said. "We go to MD Anderson every other week which is in Houston, just with the cost of gas, eating food, and our stay there. We usually stay a couple of days so we can go up and be rested for his day of treatment."

The family also has a page on Facebook to document Julian's journey with his battle against this disease.

If you would like to show support for the family or donate, visit their page to hear more about his story.

