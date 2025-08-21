CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the 2020 U.S. Census, more than 60% of Corpus Christi's population is Hispanic. About half of that number speak a language other than English at home.

HUD Goes English-Only; Advocate Fears Impact in Hispanic-Majority Corpus

Melanie Sandoval, who used to work at a leasing office, says being bilingual often made her a bridge for others.

"If I knew they were struggling to complete a sentence I would gladly translate for them," Sandoval said.

She has seen firsthand the difference translation can make in people's lives.

"We navigated situations where I've had to interpret for medical staff as a child," Sandoval said.

Prior to the English-only push, the Housing Department provided resources in more than 200 languages. The goal was to help people with limited English better access affordable government services.

Sandoval says the change could be harmful for families just starting out.

"Our American dream isn't to learn English and only speak English. Our American dream is to live a safe and comfortable life because in other places we may not have it," Sandoval said.

HUD officials say the new policy could save taxpayer dollars. But critics argue it can also make it harder for people to find the resources they need.

"You're looking for an apartment, you're looking for a home, how are you going to do it if you don't understand the language," Sandoval said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development followed the Justice Department guidance issued last month to all federal agencies on how to carry out Trump's executive order.

"Language is not a political debate. It is a skill. Especially if you are in the service industry, like the government, which is a service that we use," Sandoval said.

HUD says the policy is meant to unite the country under one language, while continuing to support vulnerable Americans.

"For an organization that claims they want to help, this is not helpful. This is actually something that's taking away resources from the community and excluding an entire community for the language that they speak and that in my book is discrimination," Sandoval said.

The Housing and Urban Development Department will continue to maintain services for those with hearing or vision impairment.

