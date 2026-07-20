H-E-B Plus on Saratoga getting $30 million renovation, including first True Texas BBQ in Gulf Coast region

The H-E-B Plus on Saratoga is getting a major upgrade.

H-E-B is investing $30 million to renovate the store. The biggest addition is the first True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Gulf Coast region.

The restaurant will offer dine-in service and catering, featuring slow-smoked and made-from-scratch barbecue.

HEB

The remodel also includes a new layout and improved customer amenities throughout the store.

The entire renovation is expected to be finished by late 2027.

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