H-E-B Plus on Saratoga Boulevard plans $32 Million renovation and expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The H-E-B Plus store on Saratoga Boulevard is planning a major renovation and expansion project with an estimated cost exceeding $32 million, according to records filed with the state.

The project involves adding approximately 4,700 square feet to the existing 174,000-square-foot H-E-B facility at 5313 Saratoga Boulevard, along with interior remodeling work.

According to records filed with the state, construction is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with an estimated completion date of April 2027. The total estimated construction cost is listed at $32,283,747.

When contacted about the expansion plans, H-E-B declined to comment on the project.

The Saratoga Boulevard location, which opened in 2005, operates as an H-E-B Plus store — one of the chain's larger format stores that offers expanded selections beyond traditional groceries, including general merchandise, home goods, and specialty departments.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain has announced multiple expansion and renovation projects throughout the state in recent months.

In November, H-E-B announced plans for a new store in East Austin and other Austin-area projects, according to the company's newsroom. The announcement included plans for store renovations in Kyle, Bastrop, and other locations in the greater Austin area. In December, the company opened a renovated South Congress store described as its largest in Central Texas at over 145,000 square feet, according to H-E-B's newsroom.

In recent years, the Saratoga Boulevard location has already undergone updates that added popular features such as South Flo Pizza for made-to-order pizzas, expanded organic produce sections, enhanced floral departments, and additional bulk food bins in the healthy living section.

H-E-B operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico and maintains a strong presence in the Coastal Bend region.

