GameStop’s Trade Anything Day offers holiday savings

With the holiday season in full swing, GameStop is giving shoppers a unique way to save money with its upcoming “Trade Anything Day,” happening Friday, Dec. 6.

For frequent customers like Corpus Christi resident Trae Davilla, trade-in deals can make a big difference when shopping for loved ones.

“It’s the holidays and I need to get gifts for the kids so I had to use my five-dollar coupon to get something for the kids,” Davilla said.

Now, GameStop is expanding that same idea to more shoppers with a one-day-only event that redefines what a trade-in can look like.

During Trade Anything Day, customers can bring in almost any physical item — including non-gaming items — and receive a $5 trade credit, as long as the item fits inside a 20-inch by 20-inch by 20-inch box and meets store qualifications.

The trade credit can be used the same day or saved for a future purchase.

Davilla says the concept encourages people to clear out unused items while getting something new in return.

“I think it’s good. I mean, I have stuff that I have sitting there to get a game figure or something else that GameStop offers,” he said.

The timing of the event comes as many families look for ways to stretch their holiday budgets. According to the National Retail Federation, the average American plans to spend nearly $1,000 on holiday gifts this year.

For Davilla, the appeal goes beyond savings.

“Video games — it just… it makes everyone happy,” he said. “There’s all different types of games. Action, sports, or games for kids.”

Items that cannot be traded in

While the event allows for a wide variety of items, not everything qualifies. GameStop says store associates have discretion to refuse any item, and the following items cannot be traded in:



Hazardous waste or materials, including chemicals and liquids

Lithium-ion batteries or items containing lithium-ion batteries

Weapons or ammunition

Dead or live animals (taxidermy items are allowed)

Alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or pharmaceutical items

Computers (except those GameStop typically accepts)

Computer accessories under 100 pounds, such as monitors, keyboards, mice, and external hard drives that are not normally accepted

Small, outdated electronic equipment like portable music players, VCRs, and DVD players

Small-scale servers

Televisions

GameStop encourages customers to bring their “whackiest” acceptable items and reminds shoppers that all qualifying trades are subject to store approval.

Trade Anything Day takes place Dec. 6 at participating GameStop locations nationwide.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.