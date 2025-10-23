CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trips to the dentist can be painful for your teeth and wallet. But one local dentist office on the Southside is stepping in to help community members who are struggling to afford basic dental care.

Free tooth extraction event returns to Corpus Christi Nov. 19

For eight years, Family Dentistry by Dr. Baria Yassin D.M.D has offered free tooth extractions after seeing just how many people cannot afford this essential service.

"We see so many patients come in for a tooth ache and just need the tooth removed. They can't afford it due to no insurance or them living on an income that's very limited," said Nelly Diaz, a dental assistant at the practice.

The free extraction event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. As long as patients show up by noon, the office will do their best to see everyone who needs help.

"Sometimes in the past we've had a very long line, sometimes there's not that many people. So just be patient we are going to try to get to everyone in a timely manner," Diaz said.

The process takes about 45 minutes and starts with a simple screening to determine whether the extraction can be done at the office or if additional care is needed elsewhere.

"We'll just schedule them on a different day. If it was an infection or clearance, we'll reach back out and reschedule them so they can come back in and we can do the extraction at no cost," Diaz said.

For the team at Family Dentistry, the free service isn't just about helping patients achieve better oral health – it's about compassion and community service.

"Above all, we're Christians, we believe in God, we want to help as many people as we can. That's why we're here," Diaz said.

The dental office is also asking community members to help spread the word about the free service, especially to those who may not have access to social media.

"There's so many people out in the community that the only way to connect with somebody else is by word of mouth, so please let others know," Diaz said.

The free extraction event starts on November 19th at 9 a.m. The office encourages people to show up early and be patient as they work to help everyone who needs care.

The office is located at 6500 SPID.

