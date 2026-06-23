Free sandbags available to Corpus Christi residents at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on June 27

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will offer residents free pre-filled sandbags at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Saturday, June 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., or until all bags have been distributed.

Residents will receive a maximum of 8 free sandbags per vehicle.

The right, eastbound lane of Saratoga Boulevard between Ayers Street and Kostoryz Road is reserved for the event. Residents will not be able to make a U-turn from the westbound lane of Saratoga Boulevard to enter the line.

Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while sandbags are loaded.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.