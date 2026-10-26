First responders surprise Corpus Christi students with sirens-and-lights parade during Red Ribbon Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was Red Ribbon Week at the School of Science and Technology, but it was red sirens that took over the Bayshore school's campus on Monday.

Corpus Christi police, firefighters, and Border Patrol visited the school for a parade in the parking lot.

Drew Bishop Kids wave to local police at The School of Science and Technology's Bayshore campus

Students lined the curb at 9:30 in the morning as around a dozen cars sounded their sirens and waved to the crowd.

Drew Bishop Students excited to see law enforcement at the red ribbon parade

Principal Katie Sheehan told KRIS 6 News that teachers have been centering lessons around law enforcement leading up to the parade.

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