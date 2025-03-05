Fire units battle grassfire on city's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire started near the Oso Creek Disc Golf Course Wednesday morning around 9:30 am. Fire crews with CCFD, ESD #2, and Annavile Fire department were all at the scene to combat the fire.

Fire Chief Billy Belyeu says no structures were involved in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined.

The fast-moving fire has charred an estimated 30 acres of land near Cattlemen Drive.

Since no homes are in the fire's path, fire officials are letting it burn as the wind carries it south towards Oso Creek, where it will burn out on its own.

