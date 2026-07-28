Fire-damaged Premont Drive duplex still standing months after blaze, board hearing pushed to September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly a year after a fire tore through a duplex on Premont Drive, Unit 11 sits abandoned — and a neighboring business owner says nothing has changed.

Jackson Baese, owner of Tooth and Claw Taxidermy, watches the damaged structure from next door.

Premont Drive duplex still standing, board hearing delayed

"I mean, really nothing has changed," Baese said.

The property failed a May reinspection by code compliance and remains in violation. A Building Standards Board hearing that had been scheduled for July has now been pushed back to September.

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"That's unfortunate. People can't get that going soon. That seems like a pretty simple...it's obviously not livable," Baese said.

Baese said the eyesore is just the start of potential problems for his business.

"I would be upset if I came over here one day and the whole parking lot was full of debris and everything," Baese said.

He is also concerned about other residents in the area who have little recourse while the process plays out.

"It's unfortunate they're just sitting there and they can't do anything until someone approves something or until someone gets something done. They're just sitting ducks at that point," Baese said.

I will continue following this story and report on what the board decides in September.

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