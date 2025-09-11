Faith and finances: ESA could make private school more accessible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many parents, sending their child to private school feels financially out of reach. But a new program called Education Savings Accounts could help open doors and shape kids' futures.

Alejandra Gonzalez is a private school mom of three whose children have attended Most Precious Blood Catholic School since pre-K.

"My kids have attended Most Precious Blood since they were in pre-K-3," Gonzalez said.

But any parent of three knows that cost can add up quickly.

"Sometimes it's a struggle but it's an investment the way I see it, an investment for life," Gonzalez said.

That's why she's looking to apply her kids for the Education Savings Account. The ESA provides funding to help pay for a child's private school tuition and other educational needs.

"It will help pay for supplies, uniforms, if they need tutoring as well as lunch or breakfast options so that is a big help on parents' wallet especially during these tough times,” Gonzalez said.

"At least take a look at this program because that's one of the most important choices a parent can make is where will my child be educated and where do their values align with mine," Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of of Corpus Christi Dr. Rebecca Hammel said.

How the program works

The ESA provides around $1,250 per student, up to $2,000 for homeschool students and up to $30,000 for kids with different learning needs.

"That would help them not only pay for tuition but special therapy or programming that child may need in a private school setting," Dr.Hammel said.

All the information can be found on esacc.org. The application portal will go live sometime in 2026 and will be open for 30 days. If one child is approved, all children in the family are approved. Families do not need to reapply year after year.

"Whatever the family does not use in the current school year they can carry it over to the following year. High school tuition tends to be a little higher, they can reserve those funds and have additional money available at the high school level," Dr.Hammel said.

The money doesn't go straight into the hands of parents. It stays in the portal where families can pay for what they need.

Parents with children already at the school can apply, but Most Precious Blood wants to extend the offer to others to check out the school and see what a faith-based education is all about.

"We're looking at each child as an individual, a child of God and trying to pull out all those gifts he has given them to help them grow into whatever plan he has for each child," Dr.Hammel said.

"Catholic school, it is a life-changing experience," she said.

Most Precious Blood Catholic School launches their admission season Oct. 1. The school will announce when their open houses and town hall meetings are scheduled. Families can even schedule a private tour or shadow for a day to get the day-to-day experience.

Families should keep checking the ESA website as new information is added regularly, including when the application portal will go live. They can even sign up for the monthly newsletter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

