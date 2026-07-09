Crumbl Cookies opens its first Corpus Christi location Friday with free shirts for early arrivals

Crumbl Cookies is opening its first Corpus Christi location Friday, July 10, at 4938 S Staples St., Suite D14.

The grand opening runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, July 11. The first 100 guests each day will receive a complimentary Crumbl t-shirt while supplies last, giving cookie fans 200 chances total across the two-day celebration to take home exclusive gear.

KRIS 6

The new location brings Crumbl's weekly rotating menu of specialty cookies to the Coastal Bend. Cookies are baked fresh in-store and served warm, with offerings ranging from classic chocolate chip to seasonal specialty flavors. The brand is known for its signature pink boxes and has built a wide following on social media.

The Corpus Christi store is part of Crumbl's continued expansion across Texas.

The grand opening will also include fun activities for guests.

KRIS 6

Grand opening details:



When: Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11

Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. both days

Where: 4938 S Staples St., Suite D14, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Special: First 100 guests each day receive a free t-shirt while supplies last

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