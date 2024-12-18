Corpus Christi woman accused of exploiting two patients at unlicensed group home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing over $26,000 from two former residents of her unlicensed group home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News, Moraima Montano, 53, faces two counts of Exploitation of a Child, Elderly Individual or Disabled Individual, two counts of Forgery, one count of Credit or Debit Card Abuse, and one count of Operating an Unlicensed Group Home.

According to that affidavit the two men lived at separate group homes on the Southside.

The charges stem from allegations made by two victims who interacted with Montano earlier this year.

Victim #1 claims Montano made $17,000 in unauthorized purchases using his debit card.

The affidavit states Montano assisted the victim in obtaining a new debit card at Rally Credit Union on July 26. Although the victim allowed Montano to hold the card, he told investigators he did not authorize her to make purchases.

Rally Credit Union Risk Investigator Amos Araiza reported that the card was used between July 27 and September 24 for purchases at restaurants, department stores, and for utility payments.

When interviewed by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), the victim said, "The (expletive) (expletive) stole my money."

Victim #2 alleges Montano forged his signature on at least three checks.

In one incident cited in the affidavit, two Frost Bank employees reported that Montano attempted to cash a $3,000 check made payable to herself from Victim #2’s account in September. Bank staff contacted the victim, who instructed them not to cash the check, stating Montano was "stealing his money." The bank declined the transaction, and Montano left the premises.

MORE: Coastal Bend law enforcement learns about financial exploitation of vulnerable adults

Employees also flagged inconsistencies in other checks linked to Montano, including payments made to her business, Unique Living LLC. One employee noted it was "weird" that some rent payments were made to Unique Living LLC while others were made directly to Montano.

Unique Living LLC is registered under Montano’s name.

Frost Bank employees noticed problems with these checks earlier this year, and reported those concerns to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Adult Protective Services.

In October, MFCU investigators searched Montano’s purse and found Victim #1’s debit card along with several receipts. These receipts included a $16.84 parking fee in San Antonio, a $270.83 transaction at the Hard Rock Café in San Antonio, and a $412.19 purchase at Buckle in the La Palmera Mall.

MFCU were also provided with surveillance footage and transactions at locations such as McDonald's, Taco Bell and CVS.

In November, the City of Corpus Christi informed the MFCU that Montano’s group home lacked the required permits to operate. The property also did not have a business permit.

The affidavit notes that when the Corpus Christi Fire Department notified Montano of the missing permits, she claimed to be the landlord and said the property was owned by Bright Star Real Estate.

The MFCU arrested Montano on Dec. 10. She was released after posting bond.

6 Investigates reached out to Frost Bank for comment. Officials declined an interview, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. They said they have safeguards in place to monitor accounts for abuse.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.