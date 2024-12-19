Protecting yourself against financial exploitation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It could happen to anyone — and it’s happening more than you think. Last year, more than 1,200 cases of financial exploitation were reported to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The elderly and disabled are most at risk.

Here's what you can do to protect yourself or a loved one from becoming a victim:



Regularly review finances

Never share personal information with unfamiliar individuals

Always check references before hiring someone or allowing them into your home

Designate a trusted power of attorney

Most importantly, if you suspect any signs of exploitation, take action.

“If you have a trusted individual, let them know if someone is pressuring you about your finances. Don’t be afraid to speak out. Remember, if you see something, say something. This applies to you too — if you’re a victim.” Marissa Back of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said.

On Dec. 17, local law enforcement attended a training session where they learned how to spot and investigate financial abuse. They also reviewed key warning signs to look for.

Experts said that financial abuse often flies under the radar, with estimates suggesting that for every case that is reported, 44 go unreported.

If you or someone you know is a victim of exploitation, contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400. They are available 24/7 to investigate cases of abuse and exploitation. You can also reach out to the AARP Fraud Watch Network at 877-908-3360 for support and resources.