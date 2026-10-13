Corpus Christi veterinarian thanks veterans for their service by offering discounted care for their pets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside Corpus Christi veterinarian is using his own money to thank veterans for their service — by offering discounted care for their pets.

Dr. Felipe Cuica of Lion of Judah Animal Services offers veterans who show proof of service discounted pet care, which he pays for out of his own pocket.

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He also provides a local veterans affairs committee with free vaccines every month. Cuica said he sees how important pets can be for the men and women who have served.

Cuica was born in Mexico City and immigrated to the United States after years of going through the legal process. He never served in the military, but he holds the sacrifice of those who did in high regard.

"And freedom doesn't come free. It needs to be fought for. And that's why I believe. That we owe those men, brave men and women from the service, the freedom that we can enjoy today. That's where that comes from," Cuica said.

"They stay with you. They're with you in your most difficult moments when you close the door, when you turn off the lights. They are there for them. Right when nobody else was," Cuica said.

Frank Ruiz served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division, including a year in Vietnam.

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He and his wife, Olivia Ruiz, share their home with two rescue dogs. Their dog Bella came to them about three years ago after being mistreated.

"Our pet Bella was more emotional uh for us because uh we didn't know we needed her, but we did. She came to us, and we took her in, and she's been a real great dog," Frank said.

For Frank and Olivia, their rescue dog has become a companion they didn't know they needed — and Cuica's clinic is something they didn't expect to find.

"He's probably the best doctor that we've been to. We were blessed to find out about this clinic," Frank said.

For Cuica, it's a small way to thank the men and women who served. For veterans like Frank, it helps make sure the pets who help them every day can get the care they need.

Veterans who want to take part just need to show proof of service. Cuica said if you know a veteran who is struggling to give their pet basic care, send them his way.

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